Dakota Johnson Got Called 'Pretentious' For Doing This 1 Harmless Thing

Dakota Johnson could’ve earned the title of “pretentious” in a variety of ways ― but this isn’t really one of them.

The Madame Web actor explained in a recent interview that she got dubbed the unwanted adjective by doing a fairly normal thing during an audition.

“I got told by a creator of a show — the feedback was that I was pretentious because I shook everyone’s hand in the room,” Dakota said during a sit-down with MTV’s Josh Horowitz last week.

“I was like, ‘What?’ I wasted their time because I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Dakota,’ and introduced myself and shook hands,” she explained.

“And since then, have you x-ed that out of your — now you just barely look at anybody,” the host joked.

“Oh, I’ve ruined his life,” Dakota then quipped.

Dakota is on quite the press tour for Madame Web. Recently, she discussed the dynamic between her and her younger co-stars, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor,and Isabela Merced while making a stop on Late Night.

“I love them, and they annoy me,” the millennial said of her Gen Z co-stars to host Seth Meyers.

During that same appearance, Dakota also opened up about her brief stint as a guest star on The Office way back in 2013.

The Fifty Shades actor didn’t mince words, telling Seth it was “honestly the worst time” of her life. The odd dynamics present on set didn’t help either.