The coroner investigation into the death of Dale Winton has found the TV star died of natural causes.
The 62-year-old ‘Supermarket Sweep’ presenter was found dead at his London home in April this year.
The star’s long-time agent, Jan Kennedy, confirmed “the coroner investigating the death of Dale Winton has found death by natural causes”.
Dale began his career in the entertainment industry when he DJ’ed on the London club circuit in the 1970s, before making the switch over to television in the late 1980s.
He is best-known for presenting hit game show ‘Supermarket Sweep’, which ran from 1993 to 2000, before being revived in 2007.
Dale also hosted 18 series of the lottery programme, ‘In It To Win It’, fronting the show until its run came to an end in 2010.
More recently, he filmed the Channel 5 travel series ‘Dale Winton’s Florida Fly Drive’. The four-part travel documentary was pulled from the schedule following the news of his death but eventually aired the following month.
Dale’s funeral was held in May on what would have been his 63rd birthday.
He was remembered at a humanist ceremony attended by a host of his showbiz friends including David Walliams, Gloria Hunniford, Christopher Biggins, Matt Lucas, Steve Allen, Anthea Turner, Vanessa Feltz, Graeme Souness, Tony Blackburn, and Piers Morgan.