Dame Joan Collins pictured in 2019 SOPA Images via Getty Images

Dame Joan Collins has laughed off a recent incident that saw her being “pelted” with a bread roll while out for dinner.

The showbiz legend has revealed she was at an event at the private members’ club the Chelsea Art Club earlier this year when the incident took place.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Dynasty star explained she’d been enjoying a “private dinner” in honour of her former PR Stella Wilson’s birthday when she was accosted by a fellow guest.

“A drunken diner who inappropriately wanted to sit with us got upset and threw a hard bread roll at me,” Dame Joan explained, joking: “And she didn’t even have the decency to follow it up with the butter.”

The good news is, Dame Joan needn’t worry about flying baked goods during future meals at the venue, as the diner in question was reportedly “banned for life” after the event.

Dame Joan and Percy pictured at her book launch last year David M. Benett via Getty Images

Stella told the tabloid that the star and her husband Percy left shortly after the incident.

She explained: “I was disappointed she had to miss the rest of my birthday but I completely understood why she left. I would have walked out too.

“Thank goodness it was only a bread roll. That was the frightening part of it.”

After celebrating the 70th anniversary of her big-screen debut last year, Dame Joan has two big projects coming in 2022, including an appearance in the musical Tomorrow Morning and the comedy The Gentle Sex.

She received a damehood for her services to charity in 2015.