5-Year-Olds To Be Taught 'Respect For All' But Won't Learn About Gay Relationships, Says Education Secretary

Damian Hinds has denied reports primary school children will be taught about gay and transgender relationships from the age of five – but refused to pinpoint when such lessons would begin.

As the government announced its first update to sex education in almost 20 years on Monday, the education secretary revealed that relationships education would be mandatory in primary schools.

But branding five a “very sensitive age”, Hinds refuted claims that reception class children would be taught about LGBT+ relationships.

“Nobody is talking about suggesting that there should be these difficult conversations with children that age,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme.

“At a young age, what you’re talking about is having respect for all kinds of people, understanding there is difference in the world and thinking that is a good thing.

“You have to have respect and understanding for all the different types of families, for example, that you may come in contact with.”