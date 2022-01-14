Government Asked To Apologise To Queen Over Downing Street Parties

The security minister said it was a “particularly sombre time” for the country and the Queen when the events were reported to have taken place.

He said: “This will be part of the investigations taken on by Sue Gray and we must wait to see what comes through in that.”

He added: “If the details that are in the story turn out to be true then that would be...I mean, clearly people are going to form their judgment, but it will be part of these broader investigations being undertaken by Sue Gray.”

Slack, who was appointed deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper last year, said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused.

“This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”

Announcing the apology live on air, Sky News presenter Niall Paterson quipped: “James Slack - able to provide an apology this morning, unfortunately the government minister not so.”

The events took place while the country was in a period of national mourning. Boris Johnson did not attend either gathering as he was spending the weekend at his country estate Chequers.

The latest scandal has been juxtaposed with photographs of the Queen attending the funeral of husband of 74 years, wearing a face mark and socially distanced from her family at Windsor Castle in line with Covid restrictions.