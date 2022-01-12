Nadine Dorries, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid supported the PM’s apology, while deputy prime minister Dominic Raab told broadcasters that Johnson would be in post “for many years to come”.

Sunak eventually took to Twitter again at 8.11pm, and said the PM was “right to apologise”. Sunak wrote: “I’ve been on a visit all day today continuing work on our #PlanForJobs as well as meeting MPs to discuss the energy situation.

“The PM was right to apologise and I support his request for patience while Sue Gray carries out her inquiry.”

His tweet was seized upon – with many remarking on his thinly-veiled ambitions.