Police Won't Investigate 'BYOB' Party Unless Sue Gray Finds Evidence Of Potential Crime

Boris Johnson speaks during speaks during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images

The Met Police has confirmed the force will not investigate the spate of alleged rule-breaking Whitehall parties unless a Cabinet Office inquiry identifies evidence of potentially criminal behaviour.

It comes a day after Boris Johnson admitted attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of No 10 during England’s first lockdown – although he insisted he believed it had been a “work event”.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard indicated it will wait to see if Sue Gray’s probe finds wrongdoing before launching any investigation into the parties across SW1.

Statement from the Met re: alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street and Department for Education. pic.twitter.com/ejDKawVCK6 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 13, 2022

A spokesman said: “The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street and Department for Education on various dates and has received correspondence in relation to this reporting.

“Throughout the pandemic the Met has followed the national four Es approach of enforcing the Coronavirus Regulations.

“Where live ongoing breaches of the restrictions were identified, officers engaged with those present, explained the current restrictions, encouraged people to adhere to them, and only as a last resort moved to enforcement.

“In line with the Met’s policy, officers do not normally investigate breaches of Coronavirus Regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place. However, if significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes available, officers may review and consider it.

“The Cabinet Office is conducting an inquiry into gatherings at Number 10 Downing Street and the Department for Education.

“The Met has ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office in relation to this inquiry. If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said it was “absolutely right” for the Met to wait for Sue Gray’s investigation to report back before considering launching their own probe.

She told broadcasters: “There’s an ongoing investigation, that investigation needs to conclude, and then obviously other actions could be taken post that investigation, but we can’t pre-empt things right now. We really can’t.”