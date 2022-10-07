Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne is the latest celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice.

Revealing the news on social media on Friday morning, The Vivienne said: “I’m beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023.

“This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice.

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

The Vivienne is the sixth celebrity to be announced for the new series of the ITV ice skating show.

The drag star will join former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, football legend Josh Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, olympic gymnast Nile Wilson and Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher, who have all been previously announced.

Other celebs tipped to be taking part include RuPaul’s Drag Race champ Blu Hydrangea, soap star Rita Simons and reality stars Chloe Sims, David Potts and Talia Storm.

Reagan Gascoigne was crowned the 2022 Dancing On Ice winner earlier this year, beating former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls performer Kimberley Wyatt in the live final.