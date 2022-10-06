Dancing On Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Two more celebrities have been added to the line-up for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson was revealed to be competing on the show on Wednesday night, with Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher confirming her involvement during an interview on Lorraine the following morning.

Nile won bronze for Team GB at the Olympics in 2016, with previous gold wins at the Commonwealth Games, before retiring from the sport last year.

He told his YouTube followers: “I’ve certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Nile Wilson in Rio in 2016 Jean Catuffe via Getty Images

Hinting what we should expect from him on the ice, he added: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no one has ever done before!”

Meanwhile, Mollie is best known for her portrayal of Nina Lucas on the cobbles, which earned her a National Television Award last year.

“I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely,” she told Lorraine on Thursday. “But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

Mollie at this year's Soap Awards Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Other celebs tipped to be taking part include RuPaul’s Drag Race champ Blu Hydrangea, soap star Rita Simons and reality stars Chloe Sims, David Potts and Talia Storm.

Reagan Gascoigne was crowned the 2022 Dancing On Ice winner earlier this year, beating former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Pussycat Dolls performer Kimberley Wyatt in the live final.

