Dancing On Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Dancing On Ice bosses have now begun announcing the celebrities taking part in the next series of the ITV skating show.

While the 15th season of Dancing On Ice isn’t due to begin until January, the stars on the line-up are being revealed one by one, as they get ready to begin their training.

Advertisement

So far, seven contestants have now been revealed, including stars from the world of television, sport and beyond.

Check out who has been announced so far below...

ITV

Soap legend Patsy is best known for her portrayal of Bianca Jackson in EastEnders, although in recent years she’s moved across the pond and reinvented herself as a DJ and lifestyle guru.

After being the first celeb to be announced for the new series of Dancing On Ice, she said: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years.

Advertisement

“This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

ITV

Best known for his football career, John also fronted the ITV game show Gladiators and appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!.

He said: “I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

ITV

Advertisement

Ekin-Su shot to fame earlier this year as a Bombshell contestant on the latest series of Love Island, going on to win the whole show alongside boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

“I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!” she said of her involvement in the show.

The former Turkish soap star is the latest in a long line of Islanders who’ve gone on to compete on Dancing On Ice, including Kem Cetinay, Wes Nelson and Maura Higgins.

ITV

The Olympic gymnast scooped a number of medals throughout his sports career, including a bronze at the Olympics and gold at the Commonwealth Games, before retiring in 2021.

Advertisement

Nile said: “This is a really cool thing. I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Teasing what we can expect from him on the ice, Nile added: “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!”

ITV

The soap star has been part of the Coronation Street cast since 2019, when she arrived on t’cobbles as Roy Cropper’s niece Nina in 2019.

Mollie has been at the centre of a number of hard-hitting storylines during her three years with the soap, even earning a National Television Award for her portrayal of Nina last year.

Advertisement

Her involvement in the show was announced on Lorraine, during which she admitted: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

ITV

The Vivienne won the inaugural series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back in 2019, and went on to represent Britain during the US show’s most recent All Stars series, which saw former champions competing to be crowned the “queen of all queens”.

She said: “This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice.”

On representing drag on a mainstream show, Viv added: “[This] is truly an honour. I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

ITV

Advertisement

The reality star is best known for his long-running appearances on The Only Way Is Essex at the height of the show’s popularity, and he’s since gone on to compete in shows like I’m A Celebrity, The Jump and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Win.

He said: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.

“I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into this.”