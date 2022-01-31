Ria Hebden has become the second celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice following Sunday night’s skate-off.

The presenter failed to impress the judges after receiving the fewest votes from the public alongside singer Rachel Stevens, and returned for her second skate-off of the ITV series.

Judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo unanimously chose to save the former S Club 7 star who will next perform in “dance week”.

During the skate-off, Ria performed to Me! by Taylor Swift while Rachel delivered a “smooth” routine after returning from an injury.

Ria Hebden (L) and Rachel Stevens faced each other in Sunday night's skate off. Matt FrostMatt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

After her performance with partner Lukasz Rozycki, Ria said: “I hope it has brightened up your Sunday evening because we have had the time of our lives.

“I am lost for words, it is such a magical show.”

Sunday’s show saw all 10 contestants skate, apart from Olympian Kye Whyte who sustained an injury during rehearsals and was unable to perform.

Ria Hebden Matt FrostMatt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

The episode also saw Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt secure the highest score of the series so far.

The judges awarded the American singer, who opened the show dangling from an acrobatic ring, 34 points out of a possible 40.

Oti described the routine as “outstanding” with head judge Christopher adding: “I think you were the greatest show-woman tonight.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole and dancer Regan Gascoigne placed joint second on the leader board with a score of 33.5.

After “channelling” Gene Kelly while performing to Singin’ In The Rain, Regan’s former footballer father Paul was “almost in tears” in the audience.

Happy Mondays dancer Bez also made his theatrical return to the Dancing On Ice studio for his Indiana Jones-inspired routine.

The maraca-shaking dancer, partnered with professional Angela Egan, performed a head roll off the ice, and was chased by snakes and a boulder during his routine.

Ashley called him a “legend”, likening the performance to a “mini-movie” while Oti said he was the “king of performing”.

Christopher added: “You had props, a stop, drop and roll, whips, it was all there.

“Seriously I know you find it challenging, you will not be defeated and that impresses me.”