Paralympian Stef Reid has become the latest celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice in a week that saw three contestants earn perfect scores from the judges.

The judging panel voted unanimously to save BMX Olympic medal winner Kye Whyte following a tense skate-off between the pair.

After the result was announced, track and field star Stef said: “I have absolutely loved every moment. It is just not something that I ever thought I would be able to do.”

Turning to her professional partner Andy Buchanan, she added: “Just learning to skate and getting to learn about performance and dance. I can’t thank you enough.”

(L-R) Stef Reid, Andy Buchanan, Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard. Matt FrostMatt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

The skate-off saw Kye perform a high energy routine to Sanctify by Years & Years, while Stef took to the rink for an emotional performance to Michael Bolton’s romantic ballad How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.

Sunday night’s episode saw former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne all score the maximum 40 points.

... and to think this was only the very start of the show. And not the last 40 of the evening! What a night. Well done to all our skating stars, truly one of our best shows ever. ❤️ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 6, 2022

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan was first on the rink and secured his perfect score by ending his routine with a headbanger move.

Regan, son of former England footballer Paul Gascoigne, delivered a skate inspired by the circus and Torvill and Dean’s Barnum performance from the World Championships in 1983.

Jayne Torvill burst into tears as she told him: “We know that technically your skating has always been good, but tonight everything came together.”

Visibly emotional, Regan replied: “It was such an honour to recreate part of your life.”

Kimberly also scored 40 for a routine inspired by tap dance and set to Puttin’ On The Ritz.

The Vamps singer Connor Ball, who fell during last week’s show and needed stitches, delivered a tentative skate to Cecilia by Simon and Garfunkel and scored 35 out of 40.

Afterwards, he told the judges, “it’s been a tough week”, and judge Oti Mabuse quipped: “You did a full performance without hurting yourself.”