‘Love Island’ winner Dani Dyer is set to host her first solo radio show on Capital this Bank Holiday Monday, following her success co-presenting earlier this month. Dani had her first attempt at hosting a radio show when she joined Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, where she was also prank-called by her dad, Danny Dyer.

Capital ﻿Dani was a huge hit with fans when she co-hosted Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Dani, who shot to fame with her boyfriend Jack Fincham when they won the fourth series of ‘Love Island’ last month, will now host a three-hour special on Monday evening, as she brings the Bank Holiday weekend to a close. Speaking about the show Dani said: “I’m so excited to be on Capital on Monday. It’s amazing and so overwhelming, I woke up this morning with a right little spring in my step. I can’t believe that people want to listen to me - good luck to them!

Samir Hussein via Getty Images ﻿The winning couple recently moved in together.

“I’ve been having loads of fun when I’ve been in the Capital studio recently and I’ve always loved listening to the radio.” Dani hinted at what to expect on the show, adding: “Post Malone and Ariana Grande are a couple of my favourite artists. “I just love music that makes you want to get up and dance which is exactly how I want to make people feel when they tune in.” Dani Dyer will be on Capital Radio on Monday 27 August from 7pm-10pm