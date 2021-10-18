NBC via Getty Images Kenan Thompson, special guest Daniel Craig and host Rami Malek shared the screen during the "Prince Auditions" sketch on Saturday Night Live.

No time to die, but plenty of time for sketch comedy, apparently: Daniel Craig made multiple surprise appearances during Rami Malek’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend.

Given how the two shared relatively little screen time in the latest James Bond flick, perhaps the co-stars had some unfinished business, as Craig faced off against Malek once again ― this time for the role of Prince in a very nonexistent Jordan Peele biopic.

In the sketch, Malek first appears alongside Kenan Thompson, both of them in dueling Prince outfits. The two, playing themselves, audition for the film while Peele (Chris Redd) and casting directors (Punkie Johnson and Ego Nwodim) look on appraisingly.

Both Prince impressions are inarguably terrible, but the group ultimately decides that Thompson is right for the part. “I’m sorry,” Redd’s Peele says. “I just don’t think I can cast a white guy to play Prince.”