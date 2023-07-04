Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up For The First Time About Becoming A Father

Daniel Radcliffe Bravo via Getty Images

Daniel Racliffe has spoken out about becoming a dad for the first time.

In April, Daniel and his long-term partner, fellow actor Erin Darke, confirmed that they had recently welcomed their first child.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, the former Harry Potter star opened up about how he and Erin were adapting to life as parents, and shared their child’s gender for the first time.

Advertisement

He enthused: “It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing – it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.

“I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time.”

Daniel added that he anticipated that his son’s arrival would alter his approach to work.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at a screening of The Lost City last year Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

“It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year,” he shared.

Advertisement

“I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

However, he insisted: “I’ll never be stopping. I don’t think that’s good for me either.”

Daniel and Erin met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, in which Daniel played the American poet Allen Ginsberg.

Since his leading role in the Harry Potter film series, Daniel has since gone on to appear in a varied range of projects including The Woman In Black, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man and The Lost City.

Last year, he also portrayed parody singer Weird Al Yancovic in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Meanwhile, Erin’s on-screen credits have included the period drama Good Girls Revolt, the dark comedy Dietland and a string of appearances in the award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.