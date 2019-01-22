The National Television Awards scored a massive coup in securing Hollywood legend Danny DeVito to present an award on Tuesday night.
Unfortunately though, he didn’t put in an A-list performance after blundering his way through presenting the award for Best Drama Performance.
When it came to reading out the nominees, he failed to name Richard Madden as a clip of ‘Bodyguard’ played.
With his microphone still on, Danny could then be heard asking for instruction.
“Oh, you want me to say the names? They told me not to say the names,” he said.
Luckily, he managed to hit his stride through the rest of the VTs, before presenting the award to eventual winner Richard Madden.
In his speech, the actor said: “The biggest thank you goes to Keeley Hawes. You couldn’t ask for a better, more talented actress.”
It was the second award of the night for ‘Bodyguard’, which also scooped Best New Drama, against the likes of ‘The Cry’ and ‘Killing Eve’.
Elsewhere during the evening, Ant McPartlin made an emotional speech as he and Declan Donnelly scooped the award for Best Presenter for the 18th year running, while ‘Benidorm’ star John Challis may now be regretting not practising his ‘good loser’ face prior to the ceremony.