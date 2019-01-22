The National Television Awards scored a massive coup in securing Hollywood legend Danny DeVito to present an award on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately though, he didn’t put in an A-list performance after blundering his way through presenting the award for Best Drama Performance.

When it came to reading out the nominees, he failed to name Richard Madden as a clip of ‘Bodyguard’ played.

With his microphone still on, Danny could then be heard asking for instruction.