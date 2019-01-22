Any seasoned award show nominee will tell you that you need to practise your best loser face, just in case you’re not the one who ends up lifting the gong.

However, it seems someone forgot to give ‘Benidorm’ star John Challis the memo.

The actor was caught looking less than enthused as the ITV sitcom lost out on the award for Best Comedy at Tuesday night’s National Television Awards.

After it was announced the gong had gone to Peter Kay’s ‘Car Share’ for the second year running, the camera cut around to all the other nominees.

Unfortunately for John, it caught him looking less than enthused at the result, as he buried his head in his hands.