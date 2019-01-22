Peter Kay Is An NTAs No-Show, Despite Chris Evans' Claims He'd Be In Attendance

Peter Kay was not in attendance at Tuesday’s National Television Awards, despite claims to the contrary that he would be.

The comedian has been out of the spotlight in recent times, after cancelling his comedy tour in December 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Peter’s only appearance since then was at a charity screening of his sitcom ‘Car Share’ in April last year.

However, Chris Evans got fans’ hopes up on his Virgin Radio on Tuesday, when he said: “Peter Kay, He’s not a mate, but I know him. I know he’s been getting better and he’s coming back and he may well be back on telly tonight. Back for the NTAs.”