The final episode of ‘Car Share’ went down a storm with fans when it aired on Monday, wrapping up the series with what one viewer called “the ending we all wanted”.

After two series and a bonus improvised episode of “will they, won’t they?” between lead characters John and Kayleigh, we finally saw the walls come down for Peter Kay’s character as he… let his friend hold his hand on the bus.

A small gesture, but a real show of progress for John, and a strong hint of romance in the pair’s future.