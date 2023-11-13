People Are Sharing Danny Dyer's Magnificent Rant About David Cameron Again

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A five year-old clip of Danny Dyer giving both barrels to David Cameron has resurfaced after the former prime minister was dramatically brought into Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

Cameron’s return to frontline politics to take on the role of foreign sectary prompted many on social media to feel nostalgic for the former Eastenders actor’s iconic rant at the one-time Tory leader in 2018.

It came on a late night special edition of Good Morning Britain at the height of the long-running saga over Brexit, and Dyer was asked for his opinion on the issue.

“What’s happened to that twat David Cameron who called it on?,” he pondered.

“How comes he can scuttle off? He called all this on. Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up, yeah, where is the geezer? I think he should be held to account for it.”

As presenter Piers Morgan tried to make a point about something or other, Dyer added one final “Twat!”

And, yes, Jeremy Corbyn and Pamela Anderson were there. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Dyer was the toast of social media once more.

Now that David Cameron has magically reappeared it’s time to enjoy this classic Danny Dyer moment. pic.twitter.com/rmJzbDRx6j — We Don’t Need Another Hero We’ve Got The Iron Dome (@G__Division) November 13, 2023

I’d pay to hear Danny Dyer’s opinion on David Cameron’s appointment today. pic.twitter.com/74iUzstdCm — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 13, 2023

Danny Dyer said all I have to say about David Cameron. pic.twitter.com/rh7fUPVMW5 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) November 13, 2023

2018: Danny Dyer calls David Cameron a twat on Good Morning Britain at a table with Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid, Jeremy Corbyn, and Pamela Anderson.



Good times.



The twat’s scuttling back into government, so here you go. pic.twitter.com/JnBMBTdUTq — Seamus Ryan (@meanderingtripe) November 13, 2023

Cameron, who quit as PM and an MP in 2016 following the Brexit humiliation, has been handed the job as part of the major reshuffle of Sunak’s Conservative government.

His unlikely comeback was in effect at the expense of divisive home secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked to be replaced by outgoing foreign secretary James Cleverly.