People Are Sharing Danny Dyer's Magnificent Rant About David Cameron Again

A five year-old clip of Danny Dyer giving both barrels to David Cameron has resurfaced after the former prime minister was dramatically brought into Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.
Cameron’s return to frontline politics to take on the role of foreign sectary prompted many on social media to feel nostalgic for the former Eastenders actor’s iconic rant at the one-time Tory leader in 2018.
It came on a late night special edition of Good Morning Britain at the height of the long-running saga over Brexit, and Dyer was asked for his opinion on the issue.
“What’s happened to that twat David Cameron who called it on?,” he pondered.
“How comes he can scuttle off? He called all this on. Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up, yeah, where is the geezer? I think he should be held to account for it.”
As presenter Piers Morgan tried to make a point about something or other, Dyer added one final “Twat!”
And, yes, Jeremy Corbyn and Pamela Anderson were there. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Dyer was the toast of social media once more.
Cameron, who quit as PM and an MP in 2016 following the Brexit humiliation, has been handed the job as part of the major reshuffle of Sunak’s Conservative government.
His unlikely comeback was in effect at the expense of divisive home secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked to be replaced by outgoing foreign secretary James Cleverly.
On Monday, the government confirmed Cameron would be handed a life peerage to sit in the House of Lords, and will be known as Lord Cameron. The post, by convention, allows him to be in the cabinet despite not being an MP.