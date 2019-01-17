In The UK, David Cameron Is Still Getting Blamed For The Brexit Mess

David Cameron saved the Conservatives. His hug-a-husky brand of modern conservatism dragging the Tories from the mid-2000s doldrums to an unlikely election win in 2015. But his political obituary will gloss over most of that thanks to one word: Brexit.

Many think the current chaotic situation in Westminster can be traced back to the decision made by the 52-year-old. After all, it was his plan to unify the Conservative Party, which ended up so sharply dividing a country.

The UK’s relationship with Europe has split the Conservative Party for decades. Just ask another former Prime Minister, Sir John Major, who famously branded so-called eurosceptics in his own cabinet as “bastards” in 1993. Twenty years later, Cameron, by then leading a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats, believed he could lance the boil.

At what has been dubbed the “Bloomberg speech”, he promised an in-out referendum on the UK’s relationship with the EU if the party was re-elected in 2015. As well as tending to the party’s internal wounds, the position had the advantage of neutralising the threat of Nigel Farage and his UK Independence Party, which was eating into the Tory vote.

It was a risk. While polling historically favoured remain, it was not emphatic. But this was was privately-educated, privileged David Cameron. A man confident enough to adopt the “full bladder” approach to speech-making, thinking that refraining from using the bathroom helped him focus. This is a man not known to be burdened by self-doubt. In 2014, a similar gambit, offering a vote on Scotland’s independence, paid off. What could go wrong?

Fast-forward to June 23, 2016 and the UK voted by 51.9% to 48.1% to leave the 28-nation bloc. Despite promising to stay on as PM even in defeat, Cameron swiftly resigned as an MP – a move that would later be described as “scuttling off”, as his status as something of national joke was cemented. On the day of his departure, Cameron was even heard singing to himself as he re-entered Number 10 after addressing the nation. At the time, Britain faced huge uncertainty – and the pound falling off a cliff.

Cameron has remained virtually absent from the debate over Brexit that has occurred in his wake, making rare public appearances to campaign for “fragile states” and dashing off the occasional tweet. And yet, his presence has loomed large, and is seldom flattering.