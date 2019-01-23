Danny Dyer had an emotional (and sweary) moment at Tuesday night’s NTAs, where he picked up the award for Best Serial Drama Performance.
The ‘EastEnders’ actor, who previously won the same award in 2015 and 2016, was recognised by fans of the BBC soap for his portrayal of Mick Carter, but became a bit teary as he dedicated his win to the late playwright Harold Pinter.
“I just want to say to all you young kids living out there in poverty, who says they don’t have the right to dream?” he began. “Do not let where you come from dictate, define, what you can do in life.
“I would like to dedicate this award to Harold Pinter. A man I love very, very much. And I miss him. He believed in me when no one else did.”
Stopping himself crying, Danny commented: “I’m getting all fucking emotional, I don’t know what’s the matter with me. Fuck’s sake.”
As his shocked co-stars looked on, he signed off: “I live by two rules. Curb your ego. Notice your soul. Good night.”
NTAs host Dermot O’Leary was quick to apologise for the actor’s swearing, joking “that’s what happens” when you vote for Danny Dyer to win an award.
Danny starred in three Harold Pinter plays during the playwright’s lifetime, and is currently poised to star alongside ‘Sherlock’ actor Martin Freeman in ‘Pinter Seven’, a special show comprised of two short Pinter plays, ’A Slight Ache’ and ‘The Dumb Waiter’.
The big winner at this year’s NTAs was ‘Bodyguard’, which picked up two awards including Best New Drama and Best Drama Performance, and ‘Emmerdale’, which earned Best Serial Drama as well as Best Newcomer for actor James Moore.
Holly Willoughby also scooped two awards for ‘This Morning’ and ‘I’m A Celebrity’, while her co-host Declan Donnelly was named Best Presenter, as one half of his usual presenting duo Ant and Dec.