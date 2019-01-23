Danny Dyer had an emotional (and sweary) moment at Tuesday night’s NTAs, where he picked up the award for Best Serial Drama Performance.

The ‘EastEnders’ actor, who previously won the same award in 2015 and 2016, was recognised by fans of the BBC soap for his portrayal of Mick Carter, but became a bit teary as he dedicated his win to the late playwright Harold Pinter.

“I just want to say to all you young kids living out there in poverty, who says they don’t have the right to dream?” he began. “Do not let where you come from dictate, define, what you can do in life.

“I would like to dedicate this award to Harold Pinter. A man I love very, very much. And I miss him. He believed in me when no one else did.”