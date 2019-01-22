The hit BBC drama won the gong for Best New Drama, while lead star Richard Madden was awarded Best Drama Performance for his turn as Sergeant David Budd.

‘Bodyguard’ was the big winner at this year’s National Television Awards , taking home two top prizes on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, it was a night of few shocks, with Ant and Dec winning Best Presenter for the 18th consecutive year, despite Ant time out of the spotlight last year, following his conviction for drink-driving.

During their speech, Ant said he felt like he “couldn’t accept” the award, as he paid tribute to his co-host for flying the flag solo during his time off.

There were also awards for old favourites like ‘This Morning’, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge David Walliams, Danny Dyer, and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

One upset did come in the Factual Entertainment category though, as ‘Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs’ beat both ‘Great British Bake Off’ and ‘Gogglebox’ to triumph.

Check out the full winners list below...

Quiz Show

‘8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’

‘A League of Their Own’

‘Catchphrase’

‘Pointless’

‘The Chase’

New Drama

‘A Discovery of Witches’

‘Bodyguard’

‘Girlfriends’

‘Killing Eve’

‘The Cry’

Talent Show

‘Britain’s Got Talent’

‘Dancing on Ice’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’

‘The Voice UK’,

‘The X Factor’

Drama

‘Call the Midwife’

‘Casualty’

‘Doctor Who’

‘Our Girl’,

‘Peaky Blinders’

Presenter

Ant and Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Factual Entertainment

‘Ambulance’

‘DIY SOS: The Big Build’

‘Gogglebox’

‘Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs’

‘The Great British Bake Off’

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy – ‘Peaky Blinders’

Jodie Comer – ‘Killing Eve’

Jodie Whittaker – ‘Doctor Who’

Michelle Keegan – ‘Our Girl’

Richard Madden – ‘Bodyguard’

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

‘All Round to Mrs Brown’s’

‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’

‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

‘Love Island’

‘The Graham Norton Show’

Serial Drama

‘Coronation Street’

‘EastEnders’

‘Emmerdale’

‘Hollyoaks’

Serial Drama Performance

Bonnie Langford – ‘EastEnders’

Danny Dyer – ‘EastEnders’

Emma Atkins – ‘Emmerdale’

Jack P Shepherd – ‘Coronation Street’

Lucy Pargeter – ‘Emmerdale’

Comedy

‘Benidorm’

‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’

‘Peter Kay’s Car Share’

‘The Big Bang Theory’

Newcomer

Aedan Duckworth – ‘Hollyoaks’

Alexandra Mardell – ‘Coronation Street’

James Moore – ‘Emmerdale’

Neet Mohan – ‘Casualty’

Ricky Champ – ‘EastEnders’

Daytime

‘Good Morning Britain’

‘Loose Women’

‘Sunday Brunch’

‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’

‘This Morning’

TV Judge

David Walliams

Louis Tomlinson

Robbie Williams

Robert Rinder

Simon Cowell