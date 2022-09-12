Darius Campbell Danesh's Family Issue Statement After Singer's Death Is Ruled As Accidental

Darius Campbell Danesh pictured in 2018 John Phillips via Getty Images

The singer and actor died last month at the age of 41, with the medical examiner stating over the weekend that Darius’ death was due to “inhalation of chloroethane” and “suffocation”.

Following this, his family shared a public statement, explaining that the former Pop Idol contestant had been taking “chloroethane” to treat chronic pain over the past decade.

“The results of medical examinations have confirmed that Darius’s death was an accident caused by chloroethane, which is used to treat pain and that tragically lead to respiratory arrest,” they said.

“Darius was suffering from chronic neck pain following a car accident in 2010. We would like to thank everyone for their love and kindness, and ask that the family’s privacy is maintained during this difficult time.”

Darius on stage in LA in the early years of his pop career L. Cohen via Getty Images

Back in 2010, Darius was on holiday in Spain when the car he was travelling in hit a wall at 70mph after skidding on oil.

He said shortly after the accident that he felt like the “luckiest man alive” as a difference on three millimetres could have left him unable to walk or even killed him.

Darius initially rose to fame on the reality show Popstars in 2000, which led to the formation of the pop group Hear’Say.

Darius pictured in 2001 shortly after his Popstars appearance Dave Hogan via Getty Images

The following year, he auditioned for Pop Idol, where he made it to the final three alongside Will Young and Gareth Gates.

Following his Pop Idol success, Darius embarked on a successful music career, releasing the number-one hit Colourblind and a string of top 10s including Rushes, Incredible, Kinda Love and Live Twice.