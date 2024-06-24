This Is Why Dave Grohl Is Currently Facing The 'Wrath' Of Taylor Swift's Diehard Fans

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl might want to have a few days off social media, as he’s currently at the centre of a backlash from Taylor Swift’s diehard fanbase.
Over the weekend, Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift both performed shows in London, with the Learn To Fly band performing two nights at West Ham ground London Stadium and the Shake It Off singer putting on three consecutive shows at Wembley Stadium.
During Saturday’s Foo Fighters show, the former Nirvana musician told fans in attendance that “you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift”.
“So, we like to call our tour the Errors tour. We’ve had more than few eras, and more than a few fucking errors as well. That’s because we actually play live… what?! Just saying,” he quipped
Dave’s remarks were largely received as a dig at Taylor, and it didn’t take long for her fans to speak out in her defence…
Many also pointed out that Dave may have a bit of personal history with Taylor, after some of the 14-time Grammy winner’s fans sent violent threats to his then-17-year-old daughter Violet over comments she made about the chart-topping singer’s frequent use of private jets…
It’s also been suggested that Taylor may have hit back in her own way during Sunday night’s Eras tour show.
“Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers,” she told the crowd.
HuffPost UK has contacted representatives for both Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift for comment.
Taylor’s string of shows at Wembley brought out a host of famous guests including Paul McCartney, Tom Cruise, Jon Bon Jovi, Cate Blanchett, Nicola Coughlan, Zawe Ashton, Keir Starmer and Prince William.
Sunday’s performance also featured a surprise appearance on stage from none other than Taylor’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce.