Dave Myers Makes Heartbreaking Five-Word Statement In Final Episode Of Hairy Bikers

Dave Benett via Getty Images

The final ever episode of Hairy Bikers airs tonight, in which the late Dave Myers shares powerful words about his outlook on life with cancer.

The TV chef, best known for being part of the duo The Hairy Bikers, died last month aged 66 after beginning cancer treatment two years prior.

“Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years,” his co-star Si King wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “Last night, on 28 February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

The longtime friends’ final ever Hairy Bikers episode will air on BBC Two tonight, in which Dave speaks about how he is “living in the present”.

The show was filmed in Devon and Dorset after the pair travelled down the west coast of the UK while Dave was undergoing chemotherapy. “I’ve had chemotherapy all the time I’ve been filming, and it hasn’t been easy but I got there and it’s a wonderful feeling,” Dave tells the camera.

Si then emotionally shares: “We’ve done it, but more importantly he’s done it.

“He’s my mate but I love him like family, like a brother, and I’m lost for words. It’s quite remarkable what he’s done.”

The episode wraps up after Dave shares: “Who knows what the future holds but for the moment I’m living in the present, and it’s pretty fine I’ll tell you.”

After the credits roll, a tribute card reads: “In loving memory of our friend, Dave Myers. 1957-2024.”

After Dave’s death, Si shared that he was “not sure I can put into words” how he feels, adding: “My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Si had previously opened up about the “distress” he felt around his friend’s cancer diagnosis, sharing with The Times: “There’s a sense of loss, but there’s also that sense of hope, you know, knowing my mate as I do.”