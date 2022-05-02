Victoria Beckham has described husband David Beckham as “her everything” as the former footballer celebrates turning 47.

Victoria took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a loved-up post with her 30 million followers, alongside a photo of her with David with their arms wrapped around each other on a deserted beach.

In another, the couple can be seen relaxing on a sunbathed yacht.

“I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed.

“You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday,” she wrote.

In a follow up post, Victoria shared a series of photos of David with his four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, which the former Spice Girl captioned: “Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!!

“We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven”

Romeo Beckham also shared a snap of him with his famous dad on Instagram and wished him a happy birthday,

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD, I love you so much thank you for everything, have the best day,” the 19-year-old wrote.

David’s birthday celebrations kicked off early on Saturday as his family gathered to help him mark the occasion over the Bank Holiday Weekend in London.

The star was treated to donuts and red wine as friends and family, including dad Ted, sang happy birthday to him at Guy Ritchie’s Lore of the Land pub in London’s Fitzrovia.

Last month David and Victoria helped their eldest son Brooklyn celebrate as he married his American girlfriend, Nicola Peltz.