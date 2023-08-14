'Nothing Much Changes': David Beckham Gives Us Déjà Vu With Latest Hair Transformation

David Beckham at the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals over the weekend Hector Vivas via Getty Images

David Beckham has admitted he was in the mood to revisit an old classic when it came to his latest hair transformation.

Over the decades that he’s been in the spotlight, the former England striker has been renowned for never keeping the same do for all that long, ranging from a complete buzzcut to shoulder-length flowing locks.

Posting on his Instagram story on Sunday, Becks revealed that he was feeling the nostalgia as he reverted back to an old classic.

“Nothing much changes,” he joked alongside a picture of himself sporting a freshly buzzed barnet.

“[I] get bored of my hair [and] chop it off.”

David Beckham as seen on his recent Instagram story post Instagram/David Beckham

But David isn’t the only member of the Beckham family who’s been clippers-happy in recent times.

Last week, David and his wife Victoria Beckham’s 20-year-old son Romeo made headlines when he decided to channel one of his dad’s most iconic styles by shearing off his hair – and even having lines shaved into his eyebrow to complete the look.

The youngster took to Instagram to show off his new do and thanked his hairdresser for “helping me bring back dad’s buzz”.

David quickly gave the snaps his seal of approval, commenting back that Romeo was “looking good”, and adding an old photo from back in 2001.

David Beckham gave his son's shaved head the seal of approval Instagram/David Beckham

Last year, David admitted that a buzzcut was his personal favourite of the many styles he’s had over the years, revealing: “I always loved the skinhead because it was easy. You didn’t have to do anything with it so I loved the skinhead.”