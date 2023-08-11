Romeo Beckham in 2022 and David Beckham in 2001 Getty Images

Romeo Beckham is the spitting image of his dad David in brand new snaps taken after a trip to the barbers.

The 20 year old has recreated one of his footballer dad’s most iconic ’00s looks by shaving his hair off.

And in a show of real commitment to doing his best David impression, Romeo’s even had lines shaved into his eyebrow.

The youngster took to Instagram to show off his new look and thanked his hairdresser – who counts the likes of Katy Perry and Priyanka Chopra as clients – for “helping me bring back dad’s buzz”.

David, who sported the original look in 2001, then reposted the snap alongside a vintage shot of his own shaved head and added the words “looking good @romeobeckham.”

David Beckham gave his son's shaved head the seal of approval Instagram/David Beckham

This isn’t the first time Romeo has emulated his stylish parents – and in a magazine shoot last year, he managed to simultaneously look exactly like David and Victoria.

David will probably be pleased Romeo took inspiration from his shorter ’do, as he previously named it as one of his faves.

The ex-footballer – who now co-owns US club Inter Miami – spoke to Gary Neville about his many, many hairstyles on his YouTube series The Overlap.

Naming the worst, he said: “The Mohawk and probably the cornrows. We were in the South of France when I’d had a glass of rosé.

“I always loved the skinhead because it was easy,” he added. “You didn’t have to do anything with it so I loved the skinhead.

“I look back now and I’m not sure but I always felt that I was always wearing the right thing at the time. I just loved fashion.