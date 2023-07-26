Victoria Beckham Wearing Crocs Is A Sight We Never Thought We'd See

We hope you're sitting down for this genuinely shocking update Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Popstar-turned-fashionista Victoria Beckham risked her stylish reputation this week as she sported a huge pair of Crocs.

Despite once saying she’d “rather die” than sport the comfy yet divisive shoes, Victoria posed in a pair for a photo shared on her Instagram Story.

In the snap, the former Spice Girl can be seen posing in a black dress with slicked black hair, but it’s impossible to look at anything other than the shoes on her feet.

VB isn’t sporting any old Crocs, you see – these are a £450 special edition pair that aren’t even out yet.

Well... they're certainly eye-catching Victoria Beckham/Instagram

The shoes are a collaboration with MSCHF, the brand behind the Big Red Boots you’ve seen all over TikTok, and go on sale on 9 August.

In 2021, Victoria was left howling after being sent a pair of Crocs from Justin Bieber.

“Okay, this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs…” she told her Instagram followers. “I’ve never worn a pair of Crocs!

’”They did make me laugh. It is the thought that counts - thank you so much! I’m not quite so sure what to say about this, but thank you. It’s very sweet!”

The star then posted a poll asking fans whether she should wear them, with 57% saying no.

“Well that was close. I think I’d rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber,” Victoria then wrote.

Victoria and her husband David are currently spending time in Miami. It’s unclear if the singer actually wore the shoes on an evening out, but we’re praying that was not the case.

The Beckhams' trip to Miami has been a mixture of business and pleasure CHANDAN KHANNA via Getty Images

The couple has spent a lot of time in the Florida city over the years and David now co-owns football team Inter Miami.

Last week, the club celebrated the arrival of footballing legend Lionel Messi with a swish private bash where Victoria took to the dance floor and gave us a rare listen to her vocals.