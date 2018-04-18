David Cameron Thinks Brexit Is The 'Wrong Course' But Admits Britain Was An 'Unhappy Tenant' In The EU

David Cameron has said Britain chose the “wrong course” by voting for Brexit but admitted quitting the EU was a “legitimate choice” as the UK was often a “slightly reluctant and sometimes unhappy tenant” in the bloc.

In a rare interview since resigning as Prime Minister after losing the 2016 EU referendum, Cameron told US broadcaster CNN that the vote was “the right thing to do” as he argued “power after power” was handed to Brussels from Westminster and decisions were being made “about us, without us”.

Cameron was a long-standing eurosceptic but argued the union could be reformed while the UK was an EU member.

During the referendum campaign, he joined in full-throated with dire warnings about the economic impact of Brexit that was dubbed ‘Project Fear’.

He even warned peace in Europe could be put at risk if the UK voted to leave the EU.

In January, Cameron was overheard at Davos saying Brexit is not a “disaster” and has turned out “less badly” than he thought it would.

In the CNN interview, Cameron appeared philosophical about the UK’s prospects.

He said: “I haven’t changed my mind about the result of the referendum. I wish the vote had gone another way.

“I think we have taken the wrong course, but to be frank, Britain is the fifth or sixth largest economy in the world, it is a legitimate choice to try and be a friend and a neighbour and a partner of the European Union, rather than a member of the European Union and that’s what the country has chosen.”