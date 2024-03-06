Social media suggested Sunak risks being overshadowed by Cameron when it comes to communication styles. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

David Cameron’s latest promotional clip has social media comparing it to Rishi Sunak’s recent online output – and, well, let’s just say the current PM doesn’t come of it looking his best.

Cameron, appointed to the House of Lords so Sunak could make him foreign secretary, released a 90-second video to promote his first 100 days in the role.

Advertisement

The former PM, best known for calling the EU referendum, leading the campaign to stay in the bloc and then losing and triggering Brexit, can be seen walking down the stairs listing all of his achievements during his first few months in the foreign office in the short video.

You can watch it – and ponder how many takes it took for the cameraperson to walk down the stairs backwards – here:

I’ve been Foreign Secretary for 113 days.



This is what we’ve done 👇 pic.twitter.com/O9MzHObEvC — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 5, 2024

Advertisement

The clip attracted more than 1.6 million views in less than 18 hours (with fewer than 2,500 likes).

But the most common feedback the video seemed to get was that Cameron, who has been out of government since 2016, was a more effective communicator than... his boss, the current prime minister.

Sunak has been widely ridiculed for his speaking style ever since getting into No.10, with many comparing him to a character called Will KcKenzie from the Inbetweeners.

He also went viral when he posed with a flipboard, ripe for photoshopped memes, last month.

So perhaps it’s no surprise Cameron’s clip was instantly compared to Sunak’s attempts at media.

Cameron is an absolutely world-class political communicator. An uncomfortable reminder for the rest of the government of how far the Tories have sunk over the past decade. https://t.co/p5voEBv9bJ — Geoff Upton (@geoffuptonNZ) March 6, 2024

It's remarkable how much more of a statesman even David Cameron comes across as than the rotating door of oxygen thieves we've had to endure recently. https://t.co/MC7xw2Wbn3 — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) March 6, 2024

Make Cameron PM Again

“He can’t Brexit twice!!” https://t.co/SkJCQpFnnR — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 5, 2024

Advertisement

Cameron is an adept statesman and a brilliant speaker. Every time he appears, it really puts into perspective how far British politics has sunk. Rishi Sunak could never present himself like this.



Note: Cameron was a terrible PM https://t.co/RG7DX1wngj — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) March 6, 2024

You guys mocked me when I said none of these conservatives they’ve been giving us are in Davids league lool https://t.co/5jv1gRB3ya — John Dutton (@mindofprospect) March 6, 2024

Ohhhh Rishi “you in danger girl!”



(NB: I don’t necessarily agree with anything David Cameron said in this video, I do however recognise strategic political posturing when I see it) https://t.co/xD3uMaM5zf pic.twitter.com/72LVdHUlpr — ♠️ (@angieceelouis) March 6, 2024

Another problem for Sunak: there's a communicator of an entirely different level in his own government. https://t.co/E2wJwtfKWN — Glen O'Hara (@gsoh31) March 5, 2024

Although, not everyone thought the clip was such a good idea – with plenty accusing him of, er, wasting time...

Advertisement

OK so he’s done some stuff but it still took 13 days to sign off his 100 days video. https://t.co/I7TqnA4ZF4 — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) March 5, 2024

Having been involved in making commercial videos, I can imagine only too well the considerable time, energy and resources that went into making this. Instead of him doing his job…Straight out of the Silicon Valley marketing playbook. https://t.co/ROUk5348k6 — Joe Nutt (@joenutt_author) March 6, 2024

... others were still in disbelief that Cameron is back in government....

I can't believe the man who caused Brexit is the foreign secretary https://t.co/GkD0RXlkl3 — HelenFemi (@HelenFemix) March 6, 2024

The bar is so low that my timeline is full of people celebrating this guy for making a video and idk, doing his job…?



Our political leaders aren’t meant to be *bad*, the UK Foreign Secretary should be a capable person.



But let’s not forget how much he fucked Britain over as PM https://t.co/ceoosZj8QS — Joshua Lewis (@jaspar_lewis) March 6, 2024

And then there were the inevitable comments comparing it to comedy content...

Watching British politicians attempt to appeal to “younger audiences” is the comedy content I didn’t know I needed https://t.co/20g23h99cI — Aina J. Khan (@ainajkhan) March 6, 2024