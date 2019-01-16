David Cameron said he does not regret calling the EU referendum, the morning after a disastrous night for the prime minister which saw MPs monumentally reject her Brexit deal.

Filmed in his running gear on Wednesday, the former prime minister also said he wanted to “support” Theresa May following her crushing defeat in the Commons.

“I do not regret calling the referendum,” he told the BBC. “It was a promise I made two years before the 2015 general election, it was included in a manifesto, it was legislated for in parliament.”