Brexit Secretary David Davis could sensationally quit the Government if Theresa May refuses to toughen up plans to avoid the UK being tied to EU customs rules indefinitely.

HuffPost has been told that the Cabinet minister feels so strongly about the terms of the UK’s so-called “backstop” proposal for Brexit that he’s not ruling out resignation.

The row centres on May’s plans to keep the whole of the UK in a customs union with the EU, if no other way can be found to avoid a “hard border” in Northern Ireland.

Amid fevered speculation that Davis was on the edge of walking out on Wednesday night, May now faces a dramatic showdown over the issue when senior ministers meet to discuss the plans on Thursday.

“No resignation…not tonight,” one senior source said. “He’s fighting his corner”.