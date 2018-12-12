David Davis Refuses To Rule Himself Out Of A Tory Leadership Race

David Davis has refused to rule himself out of any race to replace Theresa May as Tory leader and prime minister.

The former Brexit secretary also declined to say he would back the PM, as she fights for her political survival in a vote of no confidence on Wednesday night.

Davis has been tipped as one of many hardline Brexiteers who could bid for the leadership should May’s premiership fall.

Other potential candidates include a string of cabinet ministers, including Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt.

It comes after 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady announced the threshold of 48 letters from Tory MPs calling for a challenge to May had been breached on Wednesday morning.

Asked directly whether he would stand, Davis said: “Answering questions like that just biases the run of the vote.

“The vote is going to be made independently by the Conservative party in parliament without people like me or anybody else influencing it.”

He was answering questions from reporters at the launch of the A Better Deal paper in central London, where he appeared alongside DUP leader Arlene Foster, whose party is kingmaker in parliament, propping up May’s government.

And asked how he would vote in the confidence vote, he replied: ″I will cast my vote this evening [...] in what I judge to be the national interest.

“That means [...] we must have a reset of negotiations in such a way that protects the integrity of the United Kingdom, and that’s the importance of Arlene Foster being here.”

Davis, who stepped down when May announced her Chequers deal in the summer, went on: “I was going to make that judgement [on how I would vote] based on what the prime minster brought back from Brussels, but that’s obviously not going to happen.

“But she is my prime minister still so before I tell you or anybody else what my vote will be, I will give her the courtesy of listening to what she has to say this evening to the ’22 committee.”