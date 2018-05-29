One of Brexit Secretary David Davis’s key officials has quit his job to go and work for Jeremy Corbyn instead.

Mike Hatchett, a civil service expert in EU financial regulation, has been appointed as Labour’s Director of Policy and Research, HuffPost has been told.

His appointment is viewed by party insiders as “a real coup”, as well as an indictment on the current state of the Government’s Brexit plans.

One Whitehall source said that it was highly unusual for a Government official in such a sensitive department to defect directly to the Opposition.

Hatchett, a former Treasury official who only joined Davis’ department last October, has had strict “conditions” applied to his move to Labour.

He is bound by the Official Secrets Act not to divulge any details of the Government’s plans, and his responsibilities under the Civil Service Code and Whitehall rules on outside appointments.

The policy expert had previously worked for Corbyn as head of economic policy and his arrival at the Department for Exiting the EU (DExEU) in 2017 was seen as a blow to Labour.