David Lammy Accuses Theresa May Of Shedding 'Crocodile Tears' Over Windrush Generation Scandal

David Lammy has accused Theresa May of shedding “crocodile tears” over the Windrush generation scandal, saying she was warned of what was happening when she was home secretary.

Lammy said a 2014 report had warned of a “a virtually invisible and rarely acknowledged group” who had uncertain immigration status despite having lived in Britain for decades and were being caught up in an immigration clampdown.

The MP said this showed the removal of people who came to Britain decades ago was not “a product of bureaucratic error or overzealous officials” but the “direct result” of May’s “hostile environment” policies.

May has said people wrongly forced to leave could get compensation “where appropriate” and offered a third apology to Commonwealth leaders in as many days over how the Government has treated Windrush Britons.

But Lammy said: “The apologies made by the Prime Minister are merely crocodile tears given that her department was fully aware of the human cost that these policies would have...

“It is extraordinary that the Home Office ignored yet more warnings about the impact that their pernicious policies would have.”