Windrush Campaigners Vow To Get Justice As May Backs 'Appropriate' Compensation

Labour’s Diane Abbott joined campaigners vowing to “get justice” for those caught up in the Windrush generation scandal as the Prime Minster backed compensation “where appropriate”. The shadow home secretary blasted Theresa May for her handling of the furore, saying the PM “knew what she was doing” when she removed protections for long-standing Commonwealth citizens in Britain. It came as May, who faces growing calls to sack Home Secretary Amber Rudd, offered a third apology to Commonwealth leaders in as many days over how the Government has treated Windrush Britons. Speaking at a summit in London, the PM vowed do “whatever it takes” to right the wrongs of power-holders, and officially threw her weight behind compensation deals “where appropriate”. Downing Street declined to give further details of the proposed scheme scheme, confirming only that they would be announced “shortly” by the Home Office. Meanwhile, the anger was palpable at a packed rally on Windrush Square in Brixton, south London, on Friday night, where Abbott said that May and Rudd, should be held responsible. Abbott said: “Amber Rudd and Theresa May shouldn’t be apologising. You know why? Because you only apologise when you make a mistake - they knew what they were doing.” She added that together with now Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, she voted against the 2014 Immigration Act, which removed an exemption for those from Commonwealth countries who had settled in the UK. The Guardian newspaper reported this week that a clause protecting those who arrived from Commonwealth nations after the Second World War was “quietly deleted” by Home Office staff from the 2014 law.

EMPICS Entertainment Diane Abbott used a speech at a rally in Brixton, south London, to add her voice to calls for compensation to now be given to those affected by the Windrush scandal.

At the time, Labour, then led by Ed Miliband, officially abstained from voting on the act. But several backbenchers chose to defy the whip, including Abbott, Corbyn, who acted as a teller, and McDonnell. May was Home Secretary at the time the 2014 bill was passed. Abbott said of the PM in her speech: “Don’t tell me you’re apologising, when you constantly knew what you were doing when you were warned about it by myself and others.”

“We need to come together to demand justice and I will not stop until we get that justice,” she added. And the Hackney North MP added her voice to calls for compensation to now be given to those affected. It is thought likely that payments will go beyond the reimbursement of legal bills and include a recognition of the anxiety caused to long-standing Commonwealth residents of the UK whose right to be in the country was questioned. ‘Whatever it takes’ Speaking at a summit in London, May said: “On Tuesday, I met with Caribbean leaders, where I gave an absolute commitment that the UK Government will do whatever it takes - including where appropriate payment of compensation - to resolve the anxieties and problems which some of the Windrush generation have suffered. “These people are British, they are part of us, they helped to build Britain and we are all the stronger for their contributions.”

PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May walks with commonwealth leaders at Windsor Castle during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Friday.

Grenada’s Prime Minister Keith Mitchell called for the compensation to be “serious”, saying: “The word compensation came out today - that was highly significant, extremely important. “It’s not just, ‘I’m sorry.’ People lost a lot, people suffered a lot of pain, and they must be given an opportunity to correct this - some serious compensation. “If not the person, if they’ve gone, then the families who have suffered too.” Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn demanded an apology from Mrs May for the policy she introduced as Home Secretary of creating a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants by requiring individuals to prove their right to be in the UK before receiving services. “She’s the one that ordered the vans to go around telling immigrants to go home,” said Corbyn. “She’s the one that created that nasty atmosphere. “She wanted to create this hostile atmosphere towards immigrants in this country. I think it’s time that she apologised for that as well as for the events that have happened to the people of the Windrush generation.” Hundreds turned out for Friday night’s rally in Brixton, which showcased powerful accounts of how the scandal has affected those who came to Britain in the 40s, 50s and 60s. One man who addressed the crowd said he arrived in Britain to join his parents in 1958, yet has since struggled to prove his citizenship. “My father died [in Jamaica] a couple of years ago, I tried to go, I couldn’t get a passport,” the man, who gave his name as Trevor, said. “They put me in a detention centre saying I’m illegal.”

