Labour’s David Lammy has accused Theresa May of making the “cruel and inhumane” mistake of ending protections for longstanding residents that would have prevented Windrush generation children being deported. The Tottenham MP said May “must take responsibility” for the crisis, in which children who came to Britain from the Commonwealth decades ago have suddenly had their residency revoked. He said the removal of legal protections for those affected, passed under a Labour government, “was evidently a serious mistake with far-reaching consequences for thousands of people.” The changes happened while May was Home Secretary.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Labour MP David Lammy has hit out at Theresa May over her response to the Windrush scandal, demanding further action

Last night the government said the number of Windrush cases being investigated rose from 49 to 113. May wrote to Lammy on Wednesday in response to a letter sent on Monday, co-signed by more than 140 MPs, demanding a “swift resolution of this growing crisis”. The PM replied: “Let me be clear: people who have spent a lifetime here are entitled to be here and access the public services to which they have contributed.” It came after reports that some Windrush generation children had been prevented from accessing lifesaving treatment on the NHS due to officials’ doubts over their residency. Story continues below Read the letters in full

Lammy also urged the PM to back calls for swift compensation for those affected. In her reply to his first letter, May told Lammy she agreed no Windrush children would be left out of pocket by the scandal. Lammy said: “The Prime Minister must take responsibility and acknowledge that this crisis is a direct result of the hostile environment policy that she implemented at the Home Office. ″[May] must immediately set out how the Government will be compensating the Windrush children for the suffering they have endured at the hands of her Government that has treated them in such a cruel and inhumane manner.”

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Theresa May has been urged to provide compensation - and an apology - to those affected by the scandal