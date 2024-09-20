David Schwimmer Reveals Why He Was 'Surprised' To Hear That Matthew Perry Once Complimented His Skills

David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Rich Fury

David Schwimmer has expressed his surprise after learning that his former Friends co-star Matthew Perry once sung his praises to another actor.

The Emmy nominee was the latest guest on Cush Jumbo’s podcast Origins, where the host discussed having worked with both David and Matthew on different projects.

“I worked with Matthew Perry for a year on The Good Fight which I loved doing,” Cush said, recalling that Matthew once described David as a “linchpin person in a scene” that his co-stars “were always looking to” for guidance on “physically what direction things should go in”.

“I thought [that] was very, very complimentary and probably very true,” she added.

David responded: “That’s interesting for many reasons, to hear that. That’s a huge compliment, and I’m surprised to hear it because Matthew was reserved with me. He would not say that to me but I appreciate that a lot.”

David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry in 2002

He went on to add he was “one of the few in the cast who had a rigorous theatre training” and therefore understood “physical comedy in a scene”.

“I would meticulously structure and choreograph it, not only so that I never hurt myself or hurt anyone else but that I could repeat it many, many, many times so I think that’s what maybe he’s referring to,” he added.

David and Matthew worked together on all 10 seasons of Friends, and reunited with the rest of the cast for a one-off special back in 2021.