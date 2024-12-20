David and Georgia Tennant at the Olivier Awards earlier this year via Associated Press

David Tennant is showing off the results of his first ever tattoo.

Earlier this week, the former Doctor Who star paid a visit to a tattoo artist in North London, where he was inked for the first time in tribute to his wife, fellow actor Georgia Tennant.

The Bafta winner had his wife’s initial etched on his wrist – in, fittingly, the font Georgia – to commemorate her upcoming birthday.

“It was an honour to make this special ‘G’, in the font Georgia for David Tennant’s first tattoo. A wonderful ode to [Georgia Tennant] for her birthday,” the tattoo artist Sym wrote on their Instagram page.

They added: “As a queer non-binary artist, David and Georgia’s allyship and activism for our community has been a shining light and I’m very grateful to have curated this tattoo and look forward to continuing to make special tattoos for special people.”

In recent history, the Rivals star has repeatedly made headlines with his displays of solidarity with the trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming community.

While promoting his return to Doctor Who in 2023, David was repeatedly seen sporting a Tardis-shaped pin adorned with the colours of the transgender Pride flag, proceeds from which went to the LGBTQ+ youth charity AKT.

“It’s just something that I think is rather lovely, and important,” he told Attitude magazine last year. “It suits what Doctor Who is all about, so […] the fact that relevant charities are benefiting from it is something that I’m hugely pleased about.”

