People Are Sharing Their First Impressions Of Deadpool & Wolverine And All We Can Say Is 'LFG'

Critics’ first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine are being shared online, and it sounds like fans are in a thrilling time at the cinema this summer.
The premiere for the brand new Marvel blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took place in New York City on Monday ahead of its cinema release on Thursday July 25.
The antcipated new MCU instalment from director Shawn Levy brings Deadpool and Wolverine together to defeat a common threat (who we now know is Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova).
Critics and film fans who caught the first screening have now been sharing their excited reactions on social media, with many calling it a “love letter” to the Fox era of superhero movies, while others said it was the “most fun” they’ve had at the movies in years.
Check out what the critics are saying so far below...
Last month, Hugh Jackman opened up about the “hardest” adjustment he made while gearing up to play Wolverine again.
“My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realised how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit… the food,” Hugh told People magazine.
Ryan, meanwhile, prepped fans on what to expect from their movie back in May with a “disclaimer”.
“We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes,” he teased in the hilarious video.