People Are Sharing Their First Impressions Of Deadpool & Wolverine And All We Can Say Is 'LFG'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds team up in Deadpool & Wolverine Disney

Critics’ first reactions to Deadpool & Wolverine are being shared online, and it sounds like fans are in a thrilling time at the cinema this summer.

The premiere for the brand new Marvel blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took place in New York City on Monday ahead of its cinema release on Thursday July 25.

Advertisement

The antcipated new MCU instalment from director Shawn Levy brings Deadpool and Wolverine together to defeat a common threat (who we now know is Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova).

Critics and film fans who caught the first screening have now been sharing their excited reactions on social media, with many calling it a “love letter” to the Fox era of superhero movies, while others said it was the “most fun” they’ve had at the movies in years.

Check out what the critics are saying so far below...

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE smokes. So much fun. And a love letter (hate that term, but that’s what it is) to the Fox era of Marvel movies. I assumed it would be violent based on how much Marvel’s been selling that, but I’d say it’s the most gory of the three. #DeadpoolAndWolverine — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is an insane, bombastic Marvel wet dream.



Plenty of surprises but with epic action, excessive violence, and relentless humor (most of which landed for me).



Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds overdelivered. It’s a lot to process. I had a blast. pic.twitter.com/hcxDdW8CNc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 23, 2024

Advertisement

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is Marvel’s PLANES, TRAINS & AUTOMOBILES.



What does that mean? It means it’s both wildly hilarious and genuinely (and heartbreakingly) meaningful.



Top 10 Marvel — not because of its cameos, because of its heart.



This movie doesn’t just exist — it MATTERS. pic.twitter.com/Ce7VOKMWZA — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is the most fun I've had at the movies this year. I'm not sure how it'll play on a second watch, because half the fun are the surprises. STAY OFF THE INTERNET! I feel so satisfied as a Marvel fan AND as someone whose fav movie is Grease. Also, I cried. pic.twitter.com/dbFMywbrRn — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 23, 2024

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the biggest & best Deadpool film yet.



A wildly entertaining crowdpleaser full of humor and heart, and a glorious return to form for the MCU that builds on the Marvel legacy while breaking new ground. It’s the must-see blockbuster of the summer. pic.twitter.com/aWfLPPxNar — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) July 23, 2024

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is the shot in the arm the MCU so desperately needed. Vulgar, violent, scathing, and at times, even touching, this R-rated romp holds nothing back delivering on everything its fans want with maximum effort. It even manages to pay respect to the Fox era’s… pic.twitter.com/uUqE6YiIma — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine was the most fun I’ve had at the movies in years. It’s a Marvel fan’s delight. Cameos, yes, but Ryan Reynolds handpicked the ones to deliver surgical comedic impact. It rewards MCU obsession AND knowing the lives of these chiseled heroes. — Erik Voss (@eavoss) July 23, 2024

Advertisement

Saw a movie I waited 24 Years for#DeadpoolandWolverine is here & I can say they are Authentically DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE on that screen



Comic fans,strap in for one of the most COMIC BOOK movies from the MCU or anyone



Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds

Shawn Levy

Marvel Jesus



Thank you pic.twitter.com/MdMXcoQUgl — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) July 23, 2024

LFG! Absolutely loved #DeadpoolAndWolverine - yes the cameos and surprises are epic, and the humor, action, blood-soaked fights and needle drops are tremendous, too… but it’s the respect and love for the characters that win you over.



This is the ultimate Deadpool movie. It is… pic.twitter.com/dhK1s6uh2O — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 23, 2024

#DeadpoolAndWolverine is deliciously self-

deprecating, ruthlessly violent, absolutely hilarious buddy roadtrip action comedy with a sick soundtrack. Expectedly goes overboard with its cameos. This is the MCU multiverse film we’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/SsOKRlWec2 — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) July 23, 2024

LFG! #DeadpoolAndWolverine is top-tier Marvel. A road trip comedy for the ages, anchored by the incredible comedic chemistry of Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman & a perfectly utilized R rating. Simply put, it's the studio's true 'Multiverse of Madness' with an emphasis on the madness. https://t.co/F9erQkSlIi — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine is an absolute blast! It's everything Marvel fans want & more. I had the biggest smile on my face the whole time & even teared up. The needle drops are 🔥! Incredible cameos. Fantastic action! I'm gonna watch this again & again & again! #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/SsnhIhBLlC — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) July 23, 2024

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine rocked. Comedy evolved with the state of comic book movies and def has a short expiration date (like both of the other movies) but delivers everything you want out of it.



Tons of laughs and great action (plus a little sentimentality at the end) pic.twitter.com/fIUCt0mujo — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) July 23, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine celebrates superhero films while also poking fun at them. There are some incredible moments that are reminiscent of No Way Home. The screenplay is sharply written and the action sequences are a blast to watch. Not all the jokes hit but when they hit, they hit… pic.twitter.com/9jRRq9QbwW — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 23, 2024

“My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realised how good it is for your brain. But the hardest bit… the food,” Hugh told People magazine.

Ryan, meanwhile, prepped fans on what to expect from their movie back in May with a “disclaimer”.

“We’re mostly going to beat each other senseless, make enemies with Disney, tell a few dick jokes,” he teased in the hilarious video.