Two ski patrollers have been killed when devices used to trigger controlled avalanches accidentally exploded as heavy snow caused a series of deaths across Europe.

Two employees at the Morillon ski resort in the French alps at an altitude of 1,800m (6,000ft) as the two men were preparing the pistes.

Reports state police confirming that they were killed by the explosion and did not die after being caught up in the avalanche the blast set off.

Meanwhile, three German skiers have been killed in an avalanche in Austria as snowfall set in again in the northern Alps.

The bodies of the men – aged 57, 36 and 32 – were recovered on Saturday evening near the ski resort of Lech, a few hours after the wife of one of the skiers reported them missing.

The avalanche brings to at least 26 the number of weather-related deaths reported in parts of Europe this month.