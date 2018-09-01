Declan Donnelly And Wife Ali Astall Welcome First Child, Daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne

Declan Donnelly has announced the birth of his first child with wife Ali Astall.

The ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ host - and one half of Ant & Dec - shared the news on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

He tweeted: “Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x.”