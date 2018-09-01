Declan Donnelly And Wife Ali Astall Welcome First Child, Daughter Isla Elizabeth Anne

Declan Donnelly has announced the birth of his first child with wife Ali Astall.
The ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ host - and one half of Ant & Dec - shared the news on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.
He tweeted: “Ali and I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Isla Elizabeth Anne, who was born just after 9 o’clock this morning. Mother and daughter both doing well, Dad is head over heels! D x.”
The 42-year-old star also shared a photo of the newborn’s tiny hand holding his index finger.
Dec and his former manager, Australian-born Ali, married in 2015. They announced they were to become first-time parents earlier this year.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Dec would be presenting this year’s series of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’ with Holly Willoughby.
The ‘This Morning’ host is filling in for Dec’s usual sidekick Ant McPartlin, who is taking a break from all TV commitments and the spotlight to focus on his recovery, after he was charged for drink-driving earlier this year.
Speaking about the news, Dec said: “I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I’m thrilled she said yes.”
Speaking about the absence of his best mate, he continued: “It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers.”