‘Deeply Sorry’: Mary Trump Issues Sombre Message As Election Results Point To Uncle’s Return

As the 2024 election results rolled in and a victory for Republican nominee Donald Trump looked increasingly likely, his niece — one of his fiercest critics — responded with just two sentences.

“I am so deeply sorry,” the former president’s niece wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I thought better of us,” she added.

Mary Trump has for years tirelessly spoken out against her relative, drawing on her career as a clinical psychologist and her family’s history to explain why he is not fit for office.