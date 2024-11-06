‘Deeply Sorry’: Mary Trump Issues Sombre Message As Election Results Point To Uncle’s Return

As the 2024 election results rolled in and a victory for Republican nominee Donald Trump looked increasingly likely, his niece — one of his fiercest critics — responded with just two sentences.
“I am so deeply sorry,” the former president’s niece wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
“I thought better of us,” she added.
Mary Trump has for years tirelessly spoken out against her relative, drawing on her career as a clinical psychologist and her family’s history to explain why he is not fit for office.
In the edition of her “The Good In Us” newsletter published on Election Day, she wrote: “There are many reasons this country needs to turn the page on Donald and those who support him, but near the top of the list has to be the extreme national security threat he represents.”