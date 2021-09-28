Demi Lovato Says UFO Sighting Was 'A Beautiful And Incredible Experience'

“It definitely changed the way that you see the world,” they added. “You have an inkling and then all of a sudden that inkling is confirmed. It changes your reality, for sure.”

“I basically saw this blue orb that was about 50 feet away, maybe less, and it was kind of like floating above the ground, just like 10 or 15 feet, and it was kind of keeping its distance from me,” Demi said. “It was a beautiful and incredible experience.”

Demi, who uses they/them pronouns, talked to E! News on Monday about sighting what they described as a floating blue orb last October at Joshua Tree National Park.

Demi Lovato once saw a UFO but didn’t find the experience alienating at all, the entertainer said.

One way it has changed Demi’s life: The singer is now exploring the UFO phenomenon in a new reality series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato.

Although Demi conceded that it would be normal to “freak out” over seeing a UFO, what they “found in these experiences is the love, and there’s no fear,” they told EW.com.

They added: “The feeling that you get from these beings is so warm and loving and accepting that it’s just overwhelming joy that happens when you’re able to make contact.”

But the singer wanted to be clear about what “contact” means.

“When I say make contact, I just mean intentionally try to meditate and try to manifest sightings,” they told the website. “It’s not that I’m actually, like, shaking hands with these beings — although I would love that. I think these beings are extremely peaceful and loving and when they show up, you can absolutely feel that concept.”

Lovato is hoping Unidentified inspires people to look at the UFO culture in a new way.

“I feel like it’s so important also to talk about this because it raises our consciousness,” Lovato told ETOnline. “It expands our consciousness and that is what we have to do in order to make this world a better place.”