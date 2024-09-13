Demi Moore Doesn't Exactly Sound Thrilled About Channing Tatum's Ghost Remake Plans

Demi Moore via Associated Press

Demi Moore has spoken out about the possibility of one of her signature movies getting a remake.

Back in 1991, Demi earned her first Golden Globe nomination after appearing opposite Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg in the romantic drama Ghost.

Last year, Channing Tatum revealed his production company had already bought the rights to Ghost with the intention of remaking it and doing “something different” with the classic film.

Advertisement

“I think it needs to change a little bit,” he claimed to Vanity Fair.

However, this isn’t a concept Demi seems entirely sold on.

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze in Ghost Moviestore/Shutterstock

“There are some films better left alone,” she told Variety, quickly noting that “ it depends on what the take is”.

She continued: “The success of Ghost is really about alchemy. Think about Whoopi, who anchored the comedy in a magical way. Or Tony Goldwyn, the boy next door who is the most unsuspecting villain. And the sweetness and virility of Patrick Swayze.”

“Channing is incredibly intelligent and talented — who knows what he would bring to it if it happened,” she added.

Advertisement

Asked if she’d reprise her role from the original, Demi said: “I’d have to see what they come up with.”

Demi – who is currently on the promo trail for her graphic new body horror The Substance – made similar remarks when asked about Channing’s plans back in May.

Channing Tatum via Associated Press

“Every story, in some ways, has already been told. The wonderful thing is the different way things can be reinterpreted,” the Indecent Proposal star told Entertainment Weekly.

“I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and left, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation.”

Advertisement