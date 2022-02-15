Denise Van Outen Recalls 'Shameful' Drunken Tirade At Chris Martin After A Few Too Many

Denise Van Outen has admitted she once launched into a drunken tirade at Coldplay singer Chris Martin after one too many tipples at a wedding.

On Tuesday’s edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch, DVO recalled the “shameful” incident that took place when she found herself at the same do as Chris and Keane frontman Tom Chaplin.

“[They were] all from quite posh, private Eton-type schools,” she explained. “I was with my then-boyfriend, who works in music, and we were drinking absinthe. I’d never had it before.

“You know at weddings you don’t eat until late? So I’m doing absinthe shots with Tom from Keane, getting really, really plastered. And someone made a comment to me about my accent being a bit common from Essex.

“I can’t remember any of this but I completely went on the turn.”

Denise Van Outen Channel 4

The former Strictly finalist continued: “I can’t even tell you what I was saying to them all – but I was going ‘You’re all a bunch of posh…’.

“And then someone said to my boyfriend, ‘You better take her back to the hotel room and get her out of here’, because I was just shouting at all of them going, ‘You’re all from Eton, you posh…’.”

“I woke up the next morning and was like, ‘Shall we go down for breakfast?’,” Denise added. “He was like ‘No, I think we need to leave…’.

“I couldn’t remember a thing. Apparently, I was having a go at Chris Martin. All of them. Terrible, shameful. I can’t remember any of it!”

Chris Martin ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Presenter Steph McGovern shared her own disastrous tale of having too much to drink last week, which ended in her throwing up while on duty at the House of Commons after a night out with Kylie Minogue.

