Denise Van Outen Confirms Split From Partner Eddie Boxshall After Seven Years

Eddie Boxshall and Denise van Outen pictured in 2020 Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Denise Van Outen has confirmed that she and her partner Eddie Boxshall have ended their relationship.

Posting on Instagram on Friday night, the West End star and TV presenter announced that she and Eddie had gone their separate ways after more than seven years together.

“Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie,” she wrote, alongside a black-and-white picture of herself walking her dogs.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship. I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.”

Denise added: “We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children.”

She and the trader began dating in July 2014, and eventually shared a house together in Essex.

The pair appeared together several times on Celebrity Gogglebox, and last year launched their own podcast Before We Say I Do.

Over the course of the six-part podcast, Denise and Eddie explored six unique types of relationship counseling, exploring “the intricacies of the couples’ seven year relationship” and “revealing what really goes on behind closed doors”.

Denise was previously married to fellow actor Lee Mead, who she met on the TV series Any Dream Will Do.

She and Lee were married for four years, during which time they welcomed a daughter, Betsy, who is now 11.