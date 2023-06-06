Denise Van Outen And Johnny Vaughan Put Feud Behind Them As They Announce On-Screen Reunion

Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen pictured in 2008 Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Almost two decades have passed since the television hosts have worked on-screen with each other, following a bitter row that put an end to their working relationship and friendship for a number years.

However, the two are set to front an episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch together on 13 June, after growing friendly again when they began messaging during Covid lockdown.

Announcing the news during Tuesday’s episode of the Channel 4 lunchtime show, regular presenter Denise told host Steph McGovern: “Presenting Steph’s Packed Lunch next week will be me and… Johnny Vaughan.

“We speak all the time and we keep saying we need to do something together, and this just feels like the perfect time for us. I can’t wait, I’m so excited.”

The two presenters pictured during their Big Breakfast days in the late 90s Ken McKay/Shutterstock

Denise continued: “The last time we were actually on screen together it wasn’t the Big Breakfast. We did a game show called Passport To Paradise, and it was 20 years ago.”

Johnny added: “We’ve had Blur, there are rumours flowing about the Gallagher Brothers and now, we can now confirm, it’s the big one, the 90s reunion you’ve been waiting for – Johnny and Denise, and I can’t wait.”

Denise and Johnny used to be as thick as thieves when they presented The Big Breakfast back in the 90s.

However, their friendship soured when Denise discovered Johnny had been renegotiating his contract without telling her.

Shedding light on their fallout, Denise told Loose Women in 2017: “It was mainly to do with pay.

“The view was that I did other things outside of presenting... that I already had another side to my career.

“At that particular time, we were literally like brother and sister, we were best friends, unbreakable.

“The whole relationship fell apart when we started to renegotiate our contracts because I always felt that we worked together as a team and that is how it should be.”

Denise Van Outen pictured last month Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer via Getty Images

In 2021, the West End performer revealed that she and Johnny had put their bad blood to bed.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “Johnny and I have had a bit of a rocky relationship over the years for various reasons and, funnily enough, we’ve messaged a lot in lockdown.

“These situations make you reflect and realise some of the silly niggles and arguments you have are just not worth it.”